Local business hopes community honors owner by shopping local on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shop Local Saturday helps local business owners, but for one family, it’s also helping them heal.
“My sister always had a dream of having a boutique,” said Joyce Gooch.
Gooch’s sister Helene McQueen was a model for years.
“Eventually, she got her dream of having her boutique and this is the result,” said Gooch looking around at the clothes and jewelry inside Classic Boutique in Tyler. “Classic Boutique; with the beautiful clothing of quality that never goes out of style.”
McQueen passed away in the end of September. Her sister is hoping people will honor her by shopping local this Saturday.
“It would be a tribute to her as a local business owner,” said Gooch. “She really did this for the local community, she wanted them to have access to the beautiful classic clothing and she had the background to provide that and this is the result.”
Gooch said shopping local is important for both business owners and community members.
“It’s building the community,” said Gooch. "The local people need to know they don’t need to go to the big city to find the quality items and the beautiful items and so this gives the local people access to the things that they really would like to have access to without having to drive somewhere that’s a distance away to obtain it."
Gooch said she’s already heard from some of her sister’s favorite customers in Dallas who are planning to come shop at the boutique on Saturday.
Classic Boutique is also participating in the season of sales by offering 50 percent off on everything in the store.
