Four families make adoptions official in Rusk County

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Today, several families who attended an adoption day celebration in rusk county left bigger than they arrived.
Seven children in all found new homes with four families.
Here is some of what family members had to say:
“Sweetness it is one of those things you can hardly describe," said Kalon Reynolds. "He just set there and stared at you he was five months old. He had a love in his eye that we couldn’t just let go.”
“They are adorable children," said James Wisdom. "They are very loving very sweet. I love giving them attention and they love getting attention.”
“Very thankful to have these two new additions to our family," said Angela Wisdom. "We can’t wait to shower them with a big Christmas and take them visiting with all the extended family.”
“It’s been a journey I mean getting to know them and them getting to know us they really didn’t," said Tina Johnson. "They knew that we were there great uncle and aunt. We didn’t have that close bond.”
“She’s always been used to be around her brothers and sister so just to have me and my wife there it was like okay how am I going to react?" said Dewones Smith. "What are some of the things that I can do that I could probably get away with. She adapted really fast.”
“She bonded to him like I’m daddy’s princess," said Brittany Smith. "With me it took a little extra effort and everything just for her to warm up to me and get to know me. Me learn her ways and she learn mine ways. Now it is great.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.