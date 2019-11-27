East Texas Food Bank distributes special Thanksgiving boxes to families

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be hosting a special Thanksgiving distribution on Wednesday.
According to the press release, they will be distributing boxes with shelf-stable items at the East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They reported fresh produce and meats will also be provided as well.
“We have a lot of volunteers that want to help for Thanksgiving, but we also have such a large meal gap,” said East Texas Food Bank Programs Director Tim Butler in the press release. “Being able to offer food to help feed families at this time of the year is a great opportunity for the East Texas Food Bank and our volunteers.”
The boxes are limited to one distribution per household. The distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis and will continue while supplies last. No documentation is required, however, households will be asked to fill out a short form, according to the press release.
