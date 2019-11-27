Crews responding to house fire in Tyler

Crews are responding to a house fire on Summit Avenue in Tyler (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 27, 2019 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 3:40 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Tyler.

Crews were to called to the scene of a structure in the 1710 block of Summit Avenue at about 2:46 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Paul Findley with the Tyler Fire Department, when crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

Findley reported five engines, a ladder, a battalion chief, and an investigator are currently on scene.

Details are limited at this time.

KLTV has a crew en route and will continue to update the story as details become available.

