Crews responding to house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Tyler.
Crews were to called to the scene of a structure in the 1710 block of Summit Avenue at about 2:46 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Paul Findley with the Tyler Fire Department, when crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a two-story home.
Findley reported five engines, a ladder, a battalion chief, and an investigator are currently on scene.
Details are limited at this time.
