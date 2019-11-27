City of Gladewater lifts boil-water notice

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of November 27, 2019," a press release stated.
On Tuesday, the TCEQ required the City of Gladewater public water system to issue a boil-water notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that contractor tie-in work being done on East Lake Drive caused the water tower level to drop below the allotted amount.
Anyone with any questions about this matter may contact Steven Matlock at (903) 844-6331 or Gladewater City Hall at (903) 854-2196.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.