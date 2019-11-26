WATCH LIVE: UT-Tyler professor discusses Michael Bloomberg’s late entry to presidential race

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Mark Owens, the Assistant Professor of Political Science at UT-Tyler will discuss the reactions to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s entry to the Democratic presidential race.
Owens will be in the East Texas Now newsroom at 3 p.m. You can watch the interview live on kltv.com/live/ or on the free KLTV mobile news app.
Bloomberg formally announced his campaign on Sunday in a written statement. According to the AP, Bloomberg’s entrance comes just 10 weeks before primary voting begins.
