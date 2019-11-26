Tyler police ask for public’s help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police are asking for the public’s help with an aggravated robbery investigation.
They released a sketch on Nov. 26 of the suspect in the investigation. According to Tyler police, the victim reported that the suspect, described as a black male at about 6 feet tall, attacked her after she pulled into her driveway on Brandon Court on Oct. 28.
The 59-year-old victim fell during the alleged attack, injuring her elbow. The suspect then reportedly took off with her laptop, purse, and cellphone.
Anyone with information that would lead to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Elliot with the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1026. Tips can also be made to the Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
