Troup police: Man with handcuffs, scanner pretended to be law enforcement officer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement officers arrested a Troup man at his home early Tuesday morning in connection with allegations that he pretended to be a narcotics deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and questioned a convenience store clerk.
Jerald Tune, 24, of Troup, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on an impersonating a public servant charge. His bond amount has been set at $5,000.
Chief Pat Hendrix said witnesses told his officers that Tune walked into a convenience store and claimed that he was a narcotics deputy for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly displayed a pair of handcuffs and a handcuff key. Tune also had what appeared to be a police radio on his side, Hendrix said.
Tune never displayed a badge, the Troup police chief said.
Tune started asking the woman questions and inserted “veiled threats” into the conversation, Hendrix said. He added that Tune told the woman that it would be more serious if he had to come back in a different uniform.
During the investigation, the Troup PD officers called the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the state agency that issues peace officer certifications and confirmed that Tune is not a law enforcement officer, Hendrix said.
Hendrix said that information was enough for his department to obtain an arrest warrant for Tune. Officer Kyle Stowers and Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Randall Lofton went to Tune’s house to serve the warrant, and Tune was arrested without incident, Hendrix said.
When the law enforcement officers searched Hendrix’s home, they found a pair of handcuffs, a handcuff key, a police scanner, and a badge that said, “security officer.”
Hendrix said they interviewed Tune about the alleged peace officer impersonation, but they still don’t have a motive in the case.
