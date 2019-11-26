San Augustine hits the practice field ahead of Black Friday match-up with Harleton

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Who’s got time for turkey and dressing? For the third year in a row, players and coaching staff at San Augustine High School will be hard at work on the practice field during the week of Thanksgiving.
School is out, but players are putting in extra time on the field ahead of the Wolves’ matchup with the Harleton Wildcats on Friday. You won’t hear anybody complain, though.
“Ever since I’ve been coaching, the saying is, if you get to play on Thanksgiving, you’ve had a great year,” said San Augustine Wolves head coach Marty Murr.
“The kids are excited about it, [the coaches] are excited about it. You’ve just got to keep focused and remember this is a chance to go to the next round,” he added.
The Wolves will have a solid opponent in the Wildcats, who finished as district champions after finishing in dead last in the 2018-19 season.
The back-to-back 2-A Region III champion San Augustine Wolves will face the Harleton Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday in Henderson.
