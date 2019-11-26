Rescuers comb building rubble after Albanian quake kills 21

"It is a dramatic moment where we should preserve calm, (and) stay alongside each other to cope with this shock," Prime Minister Edi Rama said. He later visited Durres, where 12 people died, and the northern town of Thumane where another seven people were killed by a collapsing apartment building. One person died after jumping from his home to escape in Kurbin, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Tirana, while another was killed on a road that collapsed in the northern town of Lezha.