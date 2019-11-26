Preservation Longview begins process of restoring historic Rucker-Campbell Home

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Preservation Longview is in the first stages of preserving a historic home that it originally rescued from the order of demolition.
Preservation Longview has plans to restore the Judge J.N. Campbell Home. The home was originally built in 1872, according to the City of Longview.
In early 2008, following years of neglect and a demolition order, the home was rescued and purchased by a newly chartered non-profit organization, Preservation Longview. The Campbell House was recognized on the 2009 Texas Most Endangered List by Preservation Texas.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum took a tour of the home, and spoke with a project manager at Preservation Longview about future plans for the home.
