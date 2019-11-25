East, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A cold front is scheduled to move through late on Tuesday bringing with it some showers and a few isolated thundershowers. Stronger storms are possible to our East. We will remain very warm on Tuesday with lows in the lower to middle 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Once the front moves through, we cool off quite a bit. Wednesday should be fairly quiet under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible late. On Thanksgiving day, lots of moisture starts to move overhead and it will continue through Black Friday. Cool temperatures will persist as well. On Saturday, a stronger cold front is expected to move through our area. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. We will watch this front closely and update you on the severe weather potential as we get closer. Plenty of sunshine expected on Sunday and Monday of next week.