Need a last-minute dish idea for Thanksgiving? East Texas Kitchen Live is tonight at 7
Looking for a recipe? We've got you covered. (Source: KLTV/KTRE)
By Stephanie Frazier | November 26, 2019 at 4:49 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 4:49 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re looking for something to bring to the family Thanksgiving meal table and tired of the standard mashed potatoes or pumpkin pie you bring every year, we have some ideas for you.

Tonight at 7 on East Texas Now, Mama Steph will show you three simple recipes you can do yourself and impress all your relatives.

Tonight we will show you:

Corn spoonbread casserole: With just six ingredients and one bowl, you can make a corn casserole worthy of any Thanksgiving table.

Mama Steph’s green beans and potatoes: These taste almost as perfect as the ones that grandmother cooked all day on her stove, but you can have them ready to serve in 15 minutes!

Apple-walnut bake topped with vanilla ice cream: The perfect ending for a huge meal; warm, tender fruit with just the perfect amount of cinnamon, topped with your favorite ice cream to cool the heat.

While you wait for 7 to roll around, check out these other Thanksgiving ideas!

