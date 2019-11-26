Much like Batman, if you need help, the ‘Roadside Rangers’ will find you

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They call themselves the ‘Roadside Rangers." They are a team of three men assigned to help drivers on Toll 49.
It’s no secret that car problems can be scary, but when it happens while vehicles whizz by at 75 miles per hour …
“It’s not safe to be sitting on the side of the road, any roadway,” said Mark McClanahan, the director of maintenance.
What sounds like a team of crime fighters is actually a group of actually highly skilled maintenance men, waiting to help stranded motorists.
“Anyone that is pulled on the side of the road, we are going to stop and check on those people. Daniel, Dale, or myself will stop to make sure they are okay,” McClanahan said.
Because drivers pay for the privilege of driving on Toll 49, NET RMA decided those drivers deserved a little extra help when it’s needed.
“These people are paying to drive on the road, so yeah, we should give them a little extra service,” McClanahan said.
That service includes a gallon of gas, jump-starting vehicles, refilling oil or antifreeze, and help with changing a flat tire.
The “Roadside Rangers” will also help to resolve roadway maintenance issues like clearing debris and repairing guard rails and potholes.
The ‘Roadside Rangers’ program started Monday, but there is no number to call. Much like Batman, if you need help, they will find you.
