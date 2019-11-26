Monday basketball Action: Lufkin, Hudson pick up wins

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With Thanksgiving break here many basketball programs are using the week to get some early games in.
Monday afternoon Lufkin cruised by Palestine, who is still missing some players to football. 79-45. The Panthers did a good job moving the ball around and getting scoring from the majority of the team but Jordan Moore led the way with 18 points. Zayne Shankle followed that up with 15 of his own. Lufkin returns to action Saturday at home against The Woodlands.
In Hudson the Hornets used some good 3-point shooting to jump out to an early double digit lead over Central heights but the Blue Devils came back and led at the half by four. The Blue Devils shooting went cold in the second half and Hudson outscored the 24-7 in the third and 14-4 in the forth to win 68-50. Hudson will be in Nacogdoches to play the Dragon on Tuesday.
Other scores:
Boys -
Brownsboro 53, Bishop Gorman 48
Tatum 54, Huntington 53
Douglass 55, Kennard 47
Chireno 57, Onalaska 64
Leggett 74, Hull Daisetta 60
Girls -
Tyler Lee 41, Lufkin 14
Red Oak 38, Jacksonville 33
Chapel Hill 51, Athens 41
Bulard 45, Lindale 38
Hudson 42, Whitehouse 25
Pittsburg 56, Pine Tree 29
Alba-Golden 47, Tyler All Saints 35
Midlothian Heritage 54, Grapeland 50
MP Chapel Hill 64, New Boston 39
Edgewood 57, Frankston 26
Woodville 57, Huntington 33
Lovelady 51, Anderson-Shiro 31
Martinsville 43, Appple Springs 20
Hull-Daisetta 66, Leggett 44
Bishop Gorman 55, Mt. Enterprise 18
Hawkins 52, White Oak 44
