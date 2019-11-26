Jacksonville police: Man shot in neck after fight escalates into shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck after a fight escalated into multiple people pulling out handguns and shooting at each other, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.
According to a press release, Jacksonville PD officers went to check out a report that shots had been fired in the 1000 block of San Saba Street at about 5 p.m. Monday. When they got to the scene, the officers learned that one person had been taken to UT Health Hospital in Jacksonville to be treated for a gunshot wound to the neck.
“Officers further located multiple houses in the immediate area that were struck by gunfire,” the press release stated. “During the course of the investigation, officers were able to determine that a fight had occurred at the location, which resulted in multiple people producing handguns and firing multiple shots.”
According to the press release, the individual who was shot was immediately airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
“The identities of the involved parties are not being released at this time due to the incident still being an active investigation,” the press release stated.
Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is urged to call the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2546.
