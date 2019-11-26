Henderson-based country singer to appear at upcoming Trump rally in Florida

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson-based country singer who is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran will be making an appearance at President Donald Trump’s Homecoming Rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday.
According to a press release, Cody Wayne has a love and a passion for performing America’s patriotic music.
“I tell you, it’s pretty crazy, but I will say it's a blessing. I love my interfaces within the patriotism world,” Wayne said in the press release. “And I think for every artist when you have the opportunity to use your music for good, and in the context for the country, it’s an honor. I care about our military. I care about our patriotism, and I care about this country. I’ve had the honor to fight for our freedom. I Love America. Florida thanks for having me.”
Wayne recently released his debut single, “Remember the Lost Ones.” Wayne wrote the song to explain his experiences during a tour of duty in Iraq in 2007.
In an article that appeared on the Marine Corps Times website, Wayne explained that he wrote the song because he didn’t know how to explain his experiences in Iraq to people, so he eventually wrote a song about it.
However, he told Marine Corps Times that the lyrics to the song mostly sat in a notebook for years. He only performed the song on patriotic holidays and small shows with his family and friends, the article stated.
People kept asking Wayne for the song. After a while, he realized that “Remember the Lost Ones’ could help others, the Marine Corps Times article stated. He added the song to his new album, which is titled, “Bad Influence.”
One line of the song’s lyrics says,” Remember the lost ones when you go and order a tall one.”
According to the Marine Corps Times article, Wayne played trombone in junior high, and he grew up around music.
The Marine Corps Times article stated that while Wayne was at his first duty station as a communications technician in Iwakuni, Japan, his roommate had a guitar.
“Finally one time I said, ‘Show me how to play that thing,'” Wayne said in the Marine Corps Times article. “So he showed me a couple things, and I’d go play for a while and I’d come back and he’d show me a couple more things.”
Wayne told the Marine Corps Times that the Marine who slept in the bunk next to his was killed during Wayne’s 2007 deployment in Iraq. He had just spoken to the man the night before.
“I remember talking to him about his family and his four kids,” Wayne said in the Marine Corps Times article.
For the “Remember the Lost Ones” music video, Wayne and his team asked for photos from the Marines he served with, along with family members and friends of people he served with, according to the Marine Corps Times article.
“Amidst his rapidly budding music career, Cody still finds time to continue to serve his brothers in arms through charitable work with a slew of organizations including the USO, the Travis Manion Foundation, Boots for Troops, Vet Fest, Muddin for the Military and Lone Star Warrior Outdoors,” the press release stated. “Cody Wayne is also a proud official advocate for The Boot Campaign, a non-profit organization based in Texas that provides life-improving programs for veterans and military families nationwide.”
According to the press release, Wayne won “New Male Vocalist of the Year” at the 2018 Texas Regional Annual Music Awards and “Male Vocalist of the Year” and “Entertainer of the year” at the 2017 Texas Country Music Awards.
To read the full Marine Corps Times article, click here.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.