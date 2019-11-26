Gregg County investigators recover ‘significant piece of evidence’ in missing woman case

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office reported investigators have recovered an electronic device they say belongs to a missing Kilgore woman.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office released on Nov. 26 the following update in the disappearance of Rosemary Rodriguez:
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have recovered an electronic device belonging to Rosemary Rodriguez. This device is believed to be a significant piece of evidence and has been sent to a lab that specializes in forensic examination and electronic evidence recovery
Rodriguez was last seen on Oct. 7 in the area of Mt. Pisgah Road in Kilgore. Authorities have previously reported they believe criminal activity is involved in her disappearance.
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information on the case.
PREVIOUS:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.