Gregg County investigators recover ‘significant piece of evidence’ in missing woman case
Rosemary Rodriguez
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 26, 2019 at 11:21 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 11:30 AM

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office reported investigators have recovered an electronic device they say belongs to a missing Kilgore woman.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office released on Nov. 26 the following update in the disappearance of Rosemary Rodriguez:

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have recovered an electronic device belonging to Rosemary Rodriguez. This device is believed to be a significant piece of evidence and has been sent to a lab that specializes in forensic examination and electronic evidence recovery

Rodriguez was last seen on Oct. 7 in the area of Mt. Pisgah Road in Kilgore. Authorities have previously reported they believe criminal activity is involved in her disappearance.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information on the case.

