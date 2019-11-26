Frustration growing in Dallas ahead of annual Thanksgiving game

The Cowboys loss to New England on Sunday keeps them winless against teams with winning records. the 8-3 Bills will come to Dallas on a short turnaround. After the 13-9 loss in New England owner Jerry Jones told the media he was frustrated with the coaching decisions being made and that the game against New England was pretty much a must-win. On Monday, Head Coach Jason Garrett seemed to answer the question about that criticism in a roundabout way.