First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday night/Saturday morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Storm Prediction Center has indicated that there is at least a 15 percent chance for significant severe weather in East Texas late on Friday and into Saturday morning for East Texas.
This is still several days away and change may occur, but this is a “Heads-Up” that there is a chance for severe weather in our area during this time period. At this time, it appears that strong, thunderstorm winds will be the greatest threat, however, all severe weather risks are possible.
As we get close to the event, updates will come out with a more detailed risk and threat graphic so that we all can be prepared. All of this is likely as a warm front passes from south to north through East Texas on Friday and a strong front moves in late Friday night/early Saturday morning. More to some. Please stay alert.