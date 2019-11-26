East Texas Ag News: Frequently move hay feeding areas in winter

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As many stockmen prepare for winter feeding of hay, remember this key fact: feeding in only one area can cause numerous problems.
It’s common after feeding out hay in the same spot all winter to have excessive sod destruction which usually creates muddy conditions.
According to a county extension agent in Angelina County, feeding in the same spot results in heavy spring weed pressure, and can also result in soil compaction and ruts in the field.
If you frequently move the feeding area it will allow manure to be spread more uniformly over the field and therefore improves soil fertility in bare or thin spots, while reducing the severity of sod damage.
