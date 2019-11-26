Downtown Tyler’s Christmas tree arrives at the square

Downtown Tyler’s Christmas tree arrives at the square
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 26, 2019 at 11:47 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 11:47 AM

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - It’s beginning to look like Christmas in downtown Tyler!

The city’s annual Christmas tree arrived at the square on Tuesday. The 26-foot Leyland Cypress was donated from the Scott Lyles Family with the Bright Star Farm in Alba.

It made the trip from Alba to Tyler on Tuesday morning, arriving in the square just before noon.

Along with the tree, holiday preparations were seen throughout downtown as workers put up holiday lights on Monday.

Christmas has arrived in downtown Tyler! The annual Christmas tree arrived on Tuesday. (Source: KLTV)

