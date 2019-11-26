City of Gladewater issues boil-water notice because of ‘reduced pressure,’ ‘water outage’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two days before Thanksgiving, the City of Gladewater has issued a boil-water notice for its customers because of “reduced pressure and water outage.”
A city official said in an e-mail that because of contractor tie-in work being done on East Lake Drive, the water tower level dropped below the allotted amount. As a result, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Gladewater to issue a boil-water notice for its utility customers.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use,” a press release stated. “In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”
The press release stated that when it is no longer necessary for Gladewater utility customers to boil their water prior to consumption, the city will notify them that they no longer need to boil their water.
Anyone with questions about the boil-water notice may call Gladewater’s City Hall at (903) 845-2196.
