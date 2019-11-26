Business booming for Tyler company known for ‘Favorite’ smoked turkeys

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Around the holiday season, business is booming for a company in Tyler that’s so well known for its smoked turkeys, people travel hundreds of miles to get a taste ever year.
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler crank out 200,000 to be packaged and shipped across the U.S. every year.
Sam Greenberg, the third generational owner of Greenberg’s Smoked Turkeys, has said what makes the turkeys so special is that little has changed over the years when it comes to how they’re prepared.
“Our turkeys are literally done the old-fashioned way. I say I try to carry it on exactly like my father and grandfather. That goes down to the type of wood we use, the smokehouses, everything is done the exact same way,” said Greenberg.
Loyalists like Tracy Rhinehart have traveled from as far away as Jackson, MS, every year for the past 30 years to bring home the unmistakable flavor.
“Grew up in Lindale and I had sisters who worked at Greenberg’s when I was a boy," Rhinehart recalled. "They worked seasonally, so I always had them when I was a kid, so it’s a tradition to take them back to Mississippi now for the last 30 years.”
Rhinehart bought 16 turkeys to take home with him. Don’t worry, he’s not keeping them all for himself; he said he gives them out to his employees as a gift for the holiday.
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys saw renewed success after being declared one of Oprah’s “Favorite Things” in 2017, as well as back in 2003.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.