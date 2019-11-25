WEBXTRA: Roadside Rangers prepare for holiday traffic on Toll 49

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - With many travelers utilizing Toll 49 for the holiday events, especially during the upcoming Thanksgiving travel, a program called the Roadside Rangers is expected to be pretty helpful for northeast Texas drivers.
NET RMA will operate the Roadside Rangers patrol service seven days a week, starting Nov. 25 to assist motorists in need. NET RMA’s team of three Roadside Rangers will help to resolve roadway maintenance issues like clearing debris and repairing guard rails and potholes.
And if motorists get stuck on Toll 49 when their vehicle stops running, Roadside Rangers can help by offering a gallon of gas, jump-starting vehicles, refilling oil, refilling a radiator with antifreeze or coolant, and changing a flat tire.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.