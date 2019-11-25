Two rounds of strong storms possible this week

Another similar set up is likely for Friday for the western edge of East Texas and Central/North Texas and Oklahoma. Storms will likely develop along a dry line west of Dallas before strengthening and pushing east, with another upper-level system moving in and creating an environment suitable for strong supercells. This will be a “wait and see” set up for East Texas as conditions aren’t nearly as suitable for severe weather development in East Texas and for us to see any of these storms will depend on how long the storms out west can sustain their strength before moving into our area.