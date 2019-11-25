Police: Tyler man found with cocaine, stolen checks, mail in stolen vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police arrested a man Sunday after reporting he was caught rummaging around a house and with a laundry list of stolen items.
Jose Alberto Perez, 31, of Tyler, is charged with burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, stealing stolen check, possession of a controlled substance and theft of mail. He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a collective bond of $30,000.
According to the police report, a resident reported that a suspicious truck was in front of his house on Royal Oak Drive. Police determined the truck was stolen and found a man inside a garage of a house which was being worked on. The man, identified as Perez, said he was working on the house. However, a contractor on the site disputed that.
The report states items in Perez’s truck matched items missing from the house, giving police enough evidence to arrest Perez for burglary. While he was being arrested, they found cocaine and stolen checks from a different address. They also found mail under Perez’s jacket which belonged to other addresses.
