Pizza Hut opens kiosks in Tyler Brookshire’s locations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans now have a chance to grab a hot pizza while grocery shopping.
At a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening, The Brookshire’s team and Pizza Hut have paired up and opened two new Pizza Hut kiosks in Tyler. One is at the Brookshire’ s on East Fifth Street and the other is at the Super One Foods on Troup Highway. CEO Brad Brookshire is pleased with what the kiosks have to offer his customers.
They have three different types of pizza, chicken alfredo, there is wings there is a Hershey chocolate cookie, and there are bread bites and pizza bites," Brookshire said. “I’ve tried every one of them and they are very very tasty. So, if you can come to our store now it’s what’s for dinner. We have something hot and ready for you that you can feed your family.”
Brookshire added that this is the first time a Pizza Hut kiosk has opened in a conventional grocery store.
