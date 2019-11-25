Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mix of clouds and sun today with breezy winds from the south. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid-70s. Overnight we will cool to the lower 60s. Tomorrow we are expecting to see widespread showers, isolated thundershowers, and isolated thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will still warm to the mid-70s and winds will be breezy. Wednesday could see a few passing showers early but for the most part, we will be dry, cloudy, and cool. More rain will move in for Thursday and Friday as temperatures sit in the 50s and 60s respectively. For the start of the weekend, expect off and on showers and low 70s. Sunday will be the day we start to see clearing across East Texas, but temperatures will drop back down to the mid-50s.