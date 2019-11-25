Lindale Eagles serve those less fortunate at ‘Church Under A Bridge’ in Tyler

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - For a lot of high school football players, the sport is used as a ministry and a way to be a good example for those off the field.
Players in Lindale gathered together on Sunday to help serve those in need. Love echoed throughout downtown Tyler as passersby drove over A Church Under A Bridge.
As Senior Pastor Jabo Thomas spoke about responsibility, the entire Lindale Eagles offensive line sat and listened quietly.
“I think it’s really cool that young people would come out here and see the real world and give. It’s a blessing to me, and I know it’s a blessing to these people. I hope it’s a blessing to the kids,” Senior Pastor Jabo Thomas said.
This is the real world, with more than 50 percent of the church population suffering from poverty and homelessness. Which is why these boys felt compelled to give back.
“We came today to pass out blessing bags to those less fortunate in the Tyler community,” Lindale coaches’ wife, Sarah Smith said.
“There should be some socks, gloves, snacks, toothbrush, toothpaste, and a verse,” Lindale senior Zach said.
The verse inside the blessing bags reads, 'Don’t worry about anything, instead, pray about everything.’
“You hear so often, people say football is a ministry. It’s just a way for my husband as a football coach to give back to the boys as far as showing them how to be a good example in Christ, how to honor Jesus in every aspect of their life,” Smith says.
After the service, the Lindale Eagles helped serve a hot meal.
“It helps our people to realize, hey this generation is not lost,” Pastor Thomas says.
Church Under A Bridge is partnering with Hunger for Love and the Jesus Closet for a Christmas celebration on December 21st, where they will be donating food and toys.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.