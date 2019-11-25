Franklin County, Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon EDC will fund splash pad for park

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - When the Franklin County Commissioners Court met Monday morning, they voted to approve an interlocal agreement with the City of Mount Vernon and the Mount Vernon Economic Development Corporation that will result in a splash pad being added to Little Creek Park.
According to Tina Rose, Mount Vernon’s city manager, the city and the Mount Vernon EDC approved the interlocal agreement earlier this month. As part of the interlocal agreement, each entity will pay up to $100,000 toward the splash pad construction project.
Rose said the interlocal agreement also says that the total cost of the splash pad cannot exceed $300,000.
Now that the three entities have given the project the green light. Rose said that she is in the process of sending the proper paperwork off to the company that will build the splash pad. She added that the splash pad should be completed by next summer.
Rose explained the splash pad will have 18 different water features like sprayers, several park benches, picnic tables, and large umbrella shelters. The splash pad will have an approximate 60x66 feet footprint.
At one time, Little Creek Park had a swimming pool, Rose said. However, the swimming pool was removed about 15 years ago, the Mount Vernon city manager said.
Rose said that city and county officials and EDC members have been talking about replacing the swimming pool or coming up with an alternative idea for years. She explained that a new swimming pool would have cost about $1 million by the time they got the pool compliant with the American Disabilities Act, so they decided on the splash pad instead.
The Mount Vernon city manager said when the city surveyed its residents years ago about the improvements they wanted to see in the town, the top thing on the list was a splash pad.
“We’ve talked about doing it all these years, and we finally decided to just do it,” Rose said.
