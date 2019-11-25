East Texas football teams push into regional semifinals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It has been said if you are having high school football practice the week of Thanksgiving then you are doing something right.
Fourteen teams are doing something right as they will be practicing all week for the regional semifinals. Winners this week will be half way to a coveted state championship.
Here are the schedules for East Texas teams in the regional semifinals: All games are Friday Nov. 29
4A DI
Palestine vs Midlothian Heritage @ Hewitt’s Panther Stadium 2:30 p.m.
Crandall vs Carthage @ Rose Stadium 5 p.m.
4A DII
Gilmer vs Waco Connally @ Allen’s Eagle Stadium 7 p.m.
3A DI
Pottsboro vs Malakoff @ Wylie’s Wylie ISD Stadium 2 p.m.
Winnsboro vs Gladewater @ Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field 2 p.m.
3A DII
Bells vs Omaha Pewitt @ Sulphur Springs High School 6 p.m.
Daingerfield vs Newton @ SFA 7 p.m.
2A DI
Groveton vs Joaquin @ Nacogdoches High School Stadium 7 p.m.
Harleton vs San Augustine @ Henderson’s Lion Stadium 7 p.m.
2A DII
Mart vs Grapeland @ Fairfield 2 p.m.
