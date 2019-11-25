East Texas fire academy celebrates 30th anniversary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students from all across North America come to East Texas each year to attend one of the top firefighting academy’s in the country.
The Kilgore Fire Academy is celebrating its 30th year of operation.
Cadets come from all over the United States and Canada, to train at the fire academy with the stellar reputation.
“Fire academy started back in 1989. We get students from Canada, Guam, South America, the Middle East,” said academy lead instructor Mike Fennell.
For 30 years, the academy has cranked out top-notch firefighters with top-notch training.
"I've got to teach you to run into a burning house when everything else is running out. It takes a special person," Fennell says.
The anniversary is important for Fennell, who was there for the very first academy class.
“I was there from day one. I’ve trained dads, then 20 years later I’ve trained sons. It’s not a hobby. It’s a profession, and if you don’t do it correctly you’re going to get hurt,” he said.
The sheer numbers of cadets that have come through the academy are what Fennell is most impressed by.
“Five or ten years later, I’ll bump into them and they’re already a lieutenant or captain. They email me let me know how they’re doing,” Mike says.
The legacy is one of producing young firefighters who will go on to serve their communities and save lives.
"The program is the kids. It's the young people that come through." says Fennell.
The 108th Kilgore Fire Academy class is set to graduate on Dec. 4, and a special banner commemorating the 30th anniversary will be there for all students to sign.
