East Texas Ag News: Tips on fall lawn management

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As your grass growth starts to slow down, you’ll want to keep it mowed at the same height.
County extension agents in Overton say to collect the grass clippings, along with the fallen leaves for an excellent mix in your compost pile.
Once the leaves really start to drop, make sure you don’t let leaves stay on your lawn. Wet leaves block beneficial sunlight and keep the grass wet which increases the chances of disease.
You’ll want to mow your lawn regularly to shred leaves into the turf. Or you can rake them and add them to your compost pile.
As we mentioned earlier, leaves and grass clippings combined make some of the best ingredients for compost. They will eventually rot and turn into a rich soil amendment.