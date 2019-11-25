City re-opens Harvey Hall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has re-opened Harvey Hall after flushing its water system and an inspection after Legionella was found in the plumbing system.
The city announced on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control detected the bacteria in the system, though it was not consistent with the strain that caused Legionnaire’s disease cases in the community.
According to the CDC, Legionella is a common bacteria occurring naturally in freshwater and manmade environments. People can contract Legionnaires’ disease when they either breathe in mist or accidentally swallow water into the lungs containing the Legionella bacteria. Those at increased risk are adults 50 years or older, current or former smokers, and people with a weakened immune system from chronic illness. Common sources of infection include decorative fountains and hot tubs.
According to NET Health, eight people were confirmed to have contracted Legionnaire’s disease. All eight had visited the East Texas State Fair.
The city made the decision on Wednesday to close Harvey Hall in order to decontaminate the facility.
