Owners of animal rescue grateful no animals were hurt during plane crash

“I was sitting inside doing school and all of the sudden it sounded like a bomb went off and it shook the entire house,” said Mikayla Brooks. Her family owns the animal rescue in Lindale. “I walked outside to see what was going on and I thought they were putting hay out because there was a bunch of people in the field. I looked over and the plane is just rolling and crashing into the woods. The parachute was flying everywhere and the ambulances were coming down the road — that’s all you could hear, it shook the entire house it was so loud.”