Owners of animal rescue grateful no animals were hurt during plane crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The owners of the Hope For All Ranch & Rescue, in Lindale, are grateful after none of their animals were hurt when a plane crashed right behind their pastures Friday afternoon.
“I was sitting inside doing school and all of the sudden it sounded like a bomb went off and it shook the entire house,” said Mikayla Brooks. Her family owns the animal rescue in Lindale. “I walked outside to see what was going on and I thought they were putting hay out because there was a bunch of people in the field. I looked over and the plane is just rolling and crashing into the woods. The parachute was flying everywhere and the ambulances were coming down the road — that’s all you could hear, it shook the entire house it was so loud.”
Brooks witnessed a plane crash practically in her own backyard.
“I was shocked because I’ve never seen a plane crash, let alone in little old Lindale, in the middle of nowhere,” said Brooks.
A backyard filled with all sorts of rescue animals. Horses, cows, donkeys, goats, dogs, cats and more.
“I thought that somebody could’ve gotten hurt because with that door flying off it could’ve taken out a bunch of cows or hit somebody,” said Brooks. “The pilot or passenger easily could’ve died.”
Luckily, all of the animals on the rescue were safe.
Brooks said her dad was there to see the plane’s pilot and passenger after the crash.
“He said that the pilot had a cut on his hand, but the passenger was completely beat up,” said Brooks.
She said she’s hoping the passenger recovers well and she’s grateful that no animals on the rescue were hurt.
