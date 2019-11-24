Kilgore police in desperate need of new building

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas police department is in desperate need of a new building.
Decades of growth for small East Texas communities mean the need for more emergency services like police and fire.
But in some communities like Kilgore, an aging facility has become a hardship for law enforcement.
The roof leaks. Jail facilities are antiquated, roots from outside trees are damaging the foundation. Just a few of the problems with the Kilgore police department building.
“This building was built in 1968, its 51 years old, it was building for city hall, police, and fire. This building is literally falling down on top of us and we need a new building now,” says Kilgore police chief Todd Hunter.
Foundation cracks have appeared on numerous walls in the building.
There's not even a public bathroom.
"We've had several piers put under the structure and continue to have structural issues at this time. This building in itself has issues we can't overcome," Hunter says.
Because of limited space, records and evidence storage have to be kept in separate buildings, and even the dispatch is separated from the main building.
"Dispatch moved several times as they grew, the are outside in another building," the chief says.
A new all-purpose first responder’s building on the same sight is in the planning stages, and bring it to the city in the form of a bond issue.
"We'll provide a good plan to the city, and see what the citizens say from there," says Hunter.
Kilgore police will hold an open house in late January so the public can come in and see the conditions under which the department is working.
The proposed new building will house police and emergency services and fire administration.
Chief Hunter hopes to bring it to the city council next year.
