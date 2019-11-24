East Texas woman cooks Thanksgiving meals for needy

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman shows what she’s thankful for this November, by cooking for and feeding the needy in her community.
For the last 5 years, Billie Jean Webster has been cooking and serving Thanksgiving dinner to the needy in Longview.
Her spirit of sharing means every year she cooks up 20 turkeys and 10 hams, along with all the traditional trimmings.
Her motivation: Simply a love of cooking and sharing.
“This is free for anybody. It’s just not food, but food prepared with love. I put lots of love in my food, seasoned with salt and pepper, onions, everything, just really love,” she says.
Webster held the Thanksgiving dinner at a Green street facility with the help of the ministry ‘Revolutionized Lives’.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.