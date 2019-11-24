Crews responding to structure fire in Coffee City

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire Sunday in Coffee City.
According to Coffee City Fire Chief Chris Moore, they responded to the mobile home fire near the intersection of Judy Ln. and Lindy Ln. in Coffee City. The chief said a car also caught fire.
Firefighters said the owners were not at home when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.
Coffee City Fire, Noonday, Bullard, Berryville, Frankston, and Westside Fire Departments responded to the scene.
