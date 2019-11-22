Tyler man sentenced to 14 years for fatal 2019 crash

Ethan Craft
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 22, 2019 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 4:14 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced for an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal crash.

Ethan Craft, 25, was sentenced to 14 years by a visiting judge in the 241st district court.

According to Tyler police, Craft was driving west on Loop 323 on March 4, 2019 when he reportedly ran through a red light at Paluxy Drive at a high speed and crashed into a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Dan Rodela Gonzalez. Gonzalez died at the scene.

