TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crashes congesting traffic in front of Chick-Fil-A on S. Broadway, and S. Broadway at Rieck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At least three vehicles are involved in a crash on South Broadway in Tyler.
The crash is in the northbound lanes in front of Chick-Fil-A near Lowe’s. Two lanes of traffic are shut down, and one lane is allowing traffic to slowly get by. Please slow down and watch for pedestrians and first responders at the scene if you must drive in that area. Tyler police, fire and local EMS are at the scene.
There is a second wreck nearby, at Rieck Road at Broadway in the southbound lanes of Broadway. Two vehicles were involved in this wreck. Traffic is moving slowly around this wreck, as well. One of the vehicles hit the other from behind, our reporter at the scene says.
One person is being taken to the hospital to be checked out. Tyler fire and police are at this scene, as well.
