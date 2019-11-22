Pothole on private bridge stops mail delivery in East Texas community

Residents of the private community of Highway Lake in Harrison County have not had mail delivery in three weeks because of a pothole on bridge.
The reason is a condition of a section of roadway which the postal service deems unsafe for their drivers.
The postal service announced they would not deliver until it was repaired.
"They told me I needed to contact people to get it fixed. We've got elderly people that can't get out a do things and it's hard for them to go out and pick up their mail," says resident Paula Reeves.
But being a private community means the residents will have to find funds to fix the bridge.
"We have taken a couple of bids and waiting on one more bid at this time. It's going to cost several thousand dollars," says resident Jen Black.
Residents have been told they'll have to pick up their mail at a Longview post office
"The holidays are coming and it's going to really inconvenience us. We have medications that are coming out here and we need our medications, some of us can't get out to get our medications," Reeves says.
The secretary of the Highway Lake board of directors says it affects about 25 households.
"It's a safety issue, so it's been bumped up to someone else, but we haven't been given a timetable," Black says.
With no time frame on when the road will be fixed, residents have no alternatives.
“We would like to have some help with this to get our mail coming where it’s supposed be coming, our door,” says Reeves.
