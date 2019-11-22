LeTourneau University gets new state-of-the-art flight simulators

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new state of the art technology is being used at an East Texas university to train students for flight.
Longview’s LeTourneau University College of Aviation and Aeronautical Science has two new Frasca flight simulators for training students to become professional pilots. The simulators are reconfigurable training devices that simulate different models of aircraft.
The aircraft includes the Cessna Skyhawk and the Piper Seminole that students fly in the program.
The simulator also includes problem scenarios.
The simulators have 140-degree peripheral view with digital sound and variable weather simulation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.