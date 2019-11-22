Grocery and ham ministry set for Saturday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner. What better way to start this holiday season than by giving back to those in need? First Baptist Church is hosting its annual Thanksgiving grocery and ham ministry tomorrow morning.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Tyler Family Assistance Center.
In previous years, people have arrived as early as 5 a.m. since it is a first-come-first-serve event. Each sack includes essentials for a Thanksgiving meal including canned goods, cornbread, and a cake mix and a ham, according to organizers.
The ministry originally started in response to the economic recession as a way for the TFAC of First Baptist Church to help provide food and services for neighbors during the holidays, according to organizers.
Many organizations have contributed to the event over the past 10 years, including members of the Tyler Family Assistance Center, South Spring Baptist Church, Bethesda Health Clinic and tenants of the Plaza Tower in Downtown Tyler.
