Grand jury indicts man accused of threatening Tyler WalMart employees, customers with gun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of threatening employees and customers at a Tyler WalMart was indicted by a Smith County grand jury.
Trumaine Washington, 32, of Tyler was indicted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge on Oct. 31. He was arrested on Sept. 1 after police say he threatened to shoot everyone at the WalMart located at 450 SSE Loop 323 with a gun.
According to Tyler police, the incident began with an altercation between Washington and an employee. When the employee when to get a store manager, Washington took out a handgun from his backpack, placed a loaded magazine in the gun, and racked the chamber. He then began to yell, stating he was going to shoot and start killing people, according to Tyler police.
Officers arrived on scene and took Washington into custody without incident. Tyler police reported no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
Washington remains in the Smith County jails under a $500,00 bond.
