Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Cloudy skies and spotty showers along and behind a cold front that is currently moving through East Texas this afternoon. Temperatures ahead of the front warming into the lower 70s but as the cooler air moves in, temperatures will cool into the 50s throughout the afternoon. A few spotty showers/drizzle could potentially remain in the area this evening so if you’re heading out to any area football games be sure to bring the umbrella and jacket just in case. Skies clearing overnight into early tomorrow morning will lead to sunny afternoons in the lower 60s. Sunday will start off cold in the middle to upper 30s before quickly warming back into the middle 60s by the afternoon. Clouds and low 70s return by Monday, then showers and isolated thunderstorms likely on Tuesday as our next cold front moves into the area. Showers and storms will remain a possibility for the second half of next week so if you have any plans to travel for the holiday, be sure to account for traffic delays.