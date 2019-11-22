East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Cloudy skies and a few showers remain possible through the evening hours, then we start drying out. On Saturday morning, we may have some clouds to start off the day, then clearing/sunny skies for most of the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine expected through Monday with a warming trend expected. A weak cold front late on Tuesday brings slight chances for showers, not only on Tuesday but through the remainder of the week. Thanksgiving Day is expected to be mostly cloudy with just a few scattered showers possible. Black Friday appears to be the same. Temperatures should be fairly cool during the morning hours this weekend, then a bit warmer into Tuesday. Cooler temperatures Wednesday through Friday with lows in the 40s/lower 50s and highs in the middle 60s.