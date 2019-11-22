DPS identifies victim of fatal wreck on US 259

Yesterday at 4:32 PM, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-259, 6.2 miles south of the city of Kilgore in Rusk County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2013 Cadillac SRX, Henry Earl Roberson, 76, of Overton was traveling east on FM-850 and stopped at the intersection of US-259. At the same time, the driver of a 2005 Infinity G35, Dreama Marie Reese, 21, of Longview was traveling south on US-259 in the inside lane, approaching the intersection of FM-850. The driver of the Cadillac attempted to cross US-259 and was struck as it entered the path of the Infinity. Roberson was transported to UT-Health – Henderson where he was later pronounced by Judge Janna Enlow. Reese was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation by the Henderson DPS office.