WEBXTRA: Pothole halts mail delivery to community in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents living in a small community in Harrison County have not had mail delivery in about three weeks. They say it’s because of a pothole on bridge.
Paula Reaves lives in the private community of Highway Lake. She tells KLTV’s Bob Hallmark mail delivery stopped when a mail carrier knocked on her door and said the pothole was unsafe to drive over.
A sign posted in the area reads, “until further notice all U.S. mail will need to be picked up at the post office, 2336 S. Mobberly Ave. Longview, Texas.”
“We are very inconvenienced here. We got elderly people who can’t get out and do things. It’s hard for them to go pick up their mail clear out on the south end of town,” Reaves said. “And the holidays are coming and it’s going to really inconvenience (us). We have medications that are coming out here and we need our medications and some of them can’t get out to go get their medications. We would like to have some help with this to get our mail coming where it’s supposed be coming, our door.”
The secretary of the Highway Lake Board of Directors said the issue is affecting about 25 households.
