WATCH LIVE: Snoopy joins Food Bank to promote Friday Feast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Snoopy from Peanuts fame will be live in the East Texas Now newsroom to promote a Friday event.
The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast will be at 5:30 p.m. at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.
Jelly beans, pretzels, popcorn, toast and water will be served along with a special presentation of the movie “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”
Donations of plastic jars of peanut butter will be accepted at the free event.
Snoopy will be on East Texas Now at 3 p.m.
